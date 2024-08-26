One of the oldest Gifford’s Ice Cream stands across the state will be shutting its doors.

The company announced on Facebook Wednesday that its Farmington stand will be permanently closed to the public.

“We explored every possible option, but after many months of deliberation, our family made the heartbreaking decision to close the stand,” the company wrote on its Facebook page.

The stand opened in 1982 as Gifford’s second ice cream stand in Maine.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Farmington community and for the loyal support of our amazing customers over the years,” the company wrote on Facebook. “The joy and memories we have shared with you will always have a place in our hearts.”

Gifford’s Ice Cream hit a string of bad luck over the last year, with a fire at its Skowhegan plant in February 2023. While recovering from this, its Farmington stand was hit with two floods in May and December of the same year.

Speaking to members of the Farmington community, they expressed what the stand meant to them.

“It’s such a huge loss to this community,” said Farmington resident Megan Richardson. “You knew that it was summer when you saw Gifford’s opening for the season. I have so many memories at that spot from when I was a kid to now as an adult.”

For others like Chesterville resident Becky Maxim, who is a long-time customer of the Farmington stand, she says the establishment represented tradition, something that she looked forward to every year.

“Gifford’s was iconic for everyone here in Farmington,” said Maxim. “Some of my friends and family worked there for many years. This is a devastating loss and will be greatly missed in this community.”

She also shared memories of being at the stand, highlighting when she attended Gifford’s “Free Cone Night.”

“Showing up, it was like a holiday,” said Maxim. “I would see people from all over the area packed in line waiting for the stand to open. I took all my granddaughters there for many years in the cold, snow and rain to wait out in line just to get a free ice cream cone.”