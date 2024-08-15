The head of the Maine National Guard told a room full of employers Thursday that hiring a veteran will bring them dedicated workers who will go above and beyond ordinary tasks.

“The program manager skills that many have, time management skills, stress management skills, resiliency,” Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn said. “All the things that many of our veterans have already achieved through their service they now offer you, employers.”

Dunn’s comments kicked off the 2024 Hire-A-Vet Campaign, which has a special focus this year on connecting women veterans and military family members to careers in the trades, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said Maine, as elsewhere in the country, continues to have a competitive labor market with unemployment at just 2.8%.

Last year, 237 veterans and military family members found jobs through the campaign. About 60% of those hired took positions with Pratt & Whitney, Northern Light Health, Bonney Staffing, MaineHealth, Bath Iron Works and the state of Maine, the department said.

Since the program launched in 2015, more than 1,700 employers have hired more than 1,900 veterans.

Fortman said those hired last year earned an average hourly wage of $29.55, the second highest since the program began.

She told the 160 employers and resource providers who set up booths at the Augusta Civic Center that they are setting themselves apart from other companies by seeking out veterans.

“We recognize that your commitment to hiring veterans is not just about filling job vacancies,” Fortman said. “You recognize that veterans are valuable assets to your companies.”

For Jeannine McDonald, human resources director for Saddleback ski resort, the event presented the opportunity to fill jobs such as shuttle bus drivers, lift maintenance mechanics and general laborers.

They need 10 full-time, year-round workers and are looking to hire 150 seasonal employees.

Saddleback offers health insurance, life insurance and even pet insurance, she said. Part of their challenge is their location just outside of Rangeley in Franklin County.

“It’s not really an easy place to travel to, so usually we have to hire local or ask folks to move into the area,” she said. “The applicant pools are pretty light. We also think that veterans would be really a great fit.”

On the other side of the equation, Heather Toth of Smithfield traveled to the job fair to gather information for adults who recently completed their high school diplomas. She scanned the tables for jobs for herself too.

“I just like to help people, that’s my biggest thing,” she said. “Probably education, but I’m not opposed to other things.”

Thursday’s event is the first in a series of job fairs planned in various locations across the state this fall. And while they are focused on veterans, all job seekers are welcome.

Other hiring events are scheduled for Sept. 26 at the University of Maine at Presque Isle; Oct. 17 at the Poland Spring Conference Center; and Nov. 22 at York County Community College.