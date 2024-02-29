ORLANDO, Fla. — As DreamWorks Land gets ready to kick off at Universal Studios Florida this summer, new details have been revealed about what guests can expect.
The new land, inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s “Shrek,” “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda,” will include a family-friendly roller coaster, interactive play areas, live entertainment, character meet-and-greets, unique treats, murals, splash pads and more, Universal stated.
“As soon as guests step into the spectacular new land, the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation will surround them as they embark on exciting adventures like exploring Shrek’s Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a dazzling Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Universal said in a press release.
Here are more details that Universal shared about DreamWorks Land:
Shrek
- Shrek’s Swamp Meet: Guests can meet characters like Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey outside of Shrek’s cottage.
- Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres: An “ogre-sized play area” with slides, wet play areas and a playground where kids can climb, bounce and splash around as well as explore Shrek’s outhouse.
- Mama Luna Feline Fiesta: An interactive experience inspired by “Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish,” which takes place in Mama Luna’s retirement home for cats. Guests can play with Mama Luna’s cats on interactive screens, and they might even spot Puss in Boots himself.
- King Harold’s Swamp Symphony: Park goers can create music on an array of interactive lily pads.
- Swamp Snacks: Enjoy scrumptious snacks inspired by “Shrek,” like Shrekzel, Far Far A Waffle, Frozen Ogre and more.
Trolls
- Trolls Trollercoaster: After seeing “Trolls” characters Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond, Satin and Chenille, ride on the “Caterbus” escaping evil spiders along a bright orange and yellow track on the family-friendly rollercoaster.
- Poppy’s Playground: Under a 20-foot mushroom, guests will find a shaded play area showcasing colorful flowers and bugs with bouncing and climbing structures for kids.
- Trolls Treats: Poppy’s boombox from “Trolls Band Together” has turned into a fun kiosk featuring brightly colored “Trolls” ice cream treats inspired by Poppy and Branch, such as the pink lemonade-flavored “Poppy-licious Pink” and huckleberry-flavored “BroZone Berry.”
- High Five Hideaway: Cloud Guy hosts a new shop with the latest merchandise including apparel, plush and accessories from “Shrek,” “Trolls,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and more.
Kung Fu Panda
- Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp: A play area inspired by the hit "Kung Fu Panda: films which brings the Panda Village to life. It features both wet and dry play areas where guests can help the pandas wash and dry their laundry with large water cannons, dump buckets, giant fans and more. There is also an interactive gong, mischievous, giggling baby pandas and oversized merry-go-round noodle bowls from Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop.
- Po Live!: A digital, interactive meet and greet experience where guests can meet the Dragon Warrior as he teaches Kung Fu moves, cooks stir fry and babysits his little cousin, Ling Ling.
Additional Experiences
- DreamWorks Imagination Celebration: A multisensory adventure featuring hit pop songs, high-energy dancing, advanced technology and more in the all-new DreamWorks Theater.
- DreamWorks Character Zone: Meet and greets with DreamWorks characters like Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and more.