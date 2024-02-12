ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld will kick off a special celebration at its parks next month to mark its 60th anniversary.

The "So Much More to Sea" celebration will include a variety of festivities such as new shows, rides and parades.

The anniversary party begins March 21 to coincide with the date SeaWorld opened its first park in San Diego in 1964. The festivities will continue through March 24 with limited-time experience, but SeaWorld says additional special events and experiences will be scheduled at the parks throughout the summer.

New cirque-style shows are coming to SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio. The parks are also getting a new parade with costumed characters. There will also be anniversary merchandise and limited-edition food and beverage offerings throughout the year.

SeaWorld Orlando is planning to open its new Penguin Trek roller coaster this spring.

"Throughout our history, our SeaWorld parks have offered fun and enriching experiences, from up-close animal encounters and educational programs to award-winning marine life-themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment," CEO Marc Swanson said in a news release. "We have been and continue to be committed to creating exciting and immersive experiences that help inspire guests of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world."

SeaWorld operates 12 parks across the U.S. as well as a park in Abu Dhabi. Last month the company announced it would change its corporate name from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. to United Parks & Resorts effective Feb. 12. The parks, however, are keeping their respective names.