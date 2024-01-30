ORLANDO, Fla. — A name change is on the way for SeaWorld Entertainment.

The Orlando, Fla.-based theme park operator announced Tuesday that its corporate name will become United Parks & Resorts, effective Feb. 12.

“Our new company name, United Parks & Resorts Inc., better reflects that we have been and will continue to be a diverse collection of park brands and experiences,” CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement.

SeaWorld, soon to be United Parks, operates 12 parks across the U.S., including Florida, Texas and California, as well as one park in Abu Dhabi. The corporate name change will not affect the names of the company’s parks as SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, etc. will keep their names.

“What also remains unchanged is our deep commitment to creating experiences that matter for our guests and inspiring them to help protect animals and the wild wonders of the world,” Swanson said.

SeaWorld’s stock symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change from SEAS to PRKS on Feb. 13, the same day the company’s main website becomes unitedparks.com.

The company isn’t the only theme park operator to undergo a rebranding. Universal Parks & Resorts changed its name to Universal Destinations & Experiences in March of last year.

SeaWorld’s news comes as the company pushes ahead with its hotel strategy. The company recently filed plans with Orange County for two hotels: a 504-room hotel at SeaWorld Orlando and a 250-room hotel at Discovery Cove. It plans to open the hotels starting in 2026.