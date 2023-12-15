ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of talks about getting into the hotel business, SeaWorld Entertainment this week filed plans for a hotel near its Orlando theme park.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld has filed plans with Orange County for a hotel next to its Orlando theme park



The plans call for a 15-story, 504-room hotel with a rooftop bar, restaurants and conference space



The hotel would also have a parking garage and an elevated walkway to the park

The company submitted a developmental plan review application with Orange County for a project called “Starboard,” which would involve the construction of a 15-story, 504-room hotel.

The hotel would be built on a 29.92-acre lot behind the theme park, just west of International Drive, according to the filing.

SeaWorld also included a site plan with its filing that reveals the hotel will have a rooftop bar with terrace, restaurants, conference space, a fitness center, retail space and a lounge.

The hotel would also have a parking garage with six parking levels and approximately 747 parking spaces, according to the documents.

The plans show the hotel would include an elevated walkway leading to a guest entrance near the park’s Nautilus Theater.

No other details about the project were included with the filing.

This latest filing marks a big step in SeaWorld’s long-gestating hotel plans becoming a reality. During an earnings call last month, SeaWorld Chief Executive Officer Marc Swanson reiterated the company’s commitment to its hotel strategy, saying it had identified the locations for its first hotels.

“As we mentioned last quarter, we are refining our design planning on our first hotels, and we expect to begin opening in 2026,” Swanson said.

With this new project, SeaWorld is positioning itself to join other major theme parks in the area that have their own on-property hotels.

SeaWorld is also working on a new attraction for its Orlando park. Penguin Trek, a family-friendly launch coaster, is set to open next year. The indoor-outdoor ride will feature ride vehicles inspired by snowmobiles, taking riders on a mission through the Antarctic wilderness.