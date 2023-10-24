ORLANDO, Fla. — Paul Bettany, who has recently appeared as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be one of the celebrity guests at next year’s MegaCon Orlando.
The actor, whose credits include “A Knights Tale,” “Legion” and “WandaVision,” is the first guest announced for the fan convention, which returns to the Orange County Convention Center in February.
According to the MegaCon website, Bethany is scheduled to appear at the convention on Saturday, Feb. 3.
More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.
Past celebrity guests have included Rosario Dawson, Brendan Fraser, director Sam Raimi and casts of popular franchises like “Back to the Future” and “Lord of the Rings.”
MegaCon Orlando will run Feb. 1-4. Tickets are on sale at megaconorlando.com.