With Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana expected to open soon at EPCOT, Disney World is sharing another peek at the new attraction.

The walkthrough attraction is, as the name suggests, inspired by the 2016 animated film “Moana.”

Disney on Tuesday released new pictures and video that shows how visitors will interact with fountains and other water elements as they make their way through the exploration trail, learning about the water cycle in the process.

One of the new images shows a group of people with their arms raised to activate a water element in the attraction. Another new image provides a glimpse at the 16-foot-tall Te Fiti figure, which is the centerpiece of the attraction.

Disney previously said it would incorporate other characters from the film into different areas of the attraction.

Journey of Water is located in the World Nature area of EPCOT, near The Seas with Nemo & Friends and The Land pavilions.

Disney World cast members have been among the first to experience the attraction, with previews taking place over the past few weeks.

An official opening date for Journey of Water has not yet been announced.