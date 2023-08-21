LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The parking lot trams will resume service at two more Disney World theme parks next month, the company announced Sunday.

The trams will return to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in September, Disney said in a social media post. A specific date was not shared.

Disney paused its parking lot tram service during the pandemic shutdown in March 2020 — and did not return when the parks reopened in July.

The absence of the trams meant park visitors were forced to walk from the parking lots to the park entrances — leading many visitors to complain, especially in the hot summer months.

The situation also became fodder for late-night talk shows, with Stephen Colbert mocking Disney for not having the tram service.

In December 2021, Disney announced the transportation service would return, starting with Magic Kingdom that same month and followed by the remaining parks in 2022. The trams returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in May 2022, but remained paused at EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

With this update, it will be the first time since 2020 that tram service has be offered at all four Disney World theme parks.