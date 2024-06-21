Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to restrengthen as a Category 1 hurricane as it heads for the Texas coast.

It made another landfall early Friday morning on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, just northeast of Tulum. It made its second landfall as a Category 2 storm with max winds of 110 mph. Beryl's third landfall is forecast to be on the Texas coast early Monday.

What You Need To Know Beryl was the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record



It moved through the Caribbean and made landfall in Mexico on Friday



The center of Beryl is forecast to approach the Texas coast on Sunday and then make landfall on the Texas coast on Monday

Beryl is currently a tropical storm with max winds of 60 mph and it’s moving northwest in the Gulf of Mexico, moving away from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

There is an increasing risk of damaging hurricane-force winds and life-threatening stom surge in portions of the Texas coast late Sunday into Monday, where Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect.

Tropical storm conditions are also expected to be felt in a portion of northeastern Mexico.

These are the following tropical alerts in place:

Hurricane Warning

The Texas coast from Baffin Bay northward to Sargent

Hurricane Watch

The Texas coast south of Baffin Bay to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

The Texas coast north of Sargent to San Luis Pass

Tropical Storm Warning

The Texas coast south of Baffin Bay to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

The Texas coast north of Sargent to High Island

The northeastern coast of mainland Mexico from Barra el Mezquital to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

Storm Surge Warning

North Entrance of the Padre Island National Seashore northward to San Luis Pass, including Corpus Christi Bay and Matagorda Bay.

Storm Surge Watch

The Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande River northward to North Entrance of the Padre Island National Seashore

San Luis Pass to Sabine Pass, including Galveston Bay

Models have Beryl turning northwest this weekend once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make another landfall early Monday around South Texas.

Beryl so far

Beryl formed on Friday, June 28, becoming the second named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. It became a hurricane on Saturday, June 29, and on Sunday, June 30, it became the earliest Atlantic Category 4 storm on record.

It was the earliest major hurricane (Category 3+) to form in the Atlantic basin since 1966, and the third earliest major hurricane to form on record.

It made landfall on Carriacou Island in Grenada on Monday, July 1, as a strong Category 4 with max winds of 150 mph. It was the earliest Category 4 storm to make landfall in the Atlantic basin on record.

Late on Monday, July 1, Beryl moved back over the southeastern Caribbean Sea and continued to strengthen into a Category 5 hurricane. It became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, breaking the prior record held by Hurricane Emily in 2005 by two weeks.

With max winds of 165 mph, it also made Beryl the strongest July Atlantic hurricane on record.

As Beryl moved across the Caribbean Sea, it brought strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge and waves to the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

It moved toward Jamaica as a major hurricane, and its eyewall brushed past the southern side of the country. It didn't make landfall on the island, but Hurricane Warnings were issued.

It also closely moved past the Cayman Islands after passing Jamaica.

Beryl made its second landfall just northeast of Tulum on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It moved inland on the morning of July 5, as a Category 2 hurricane with max winds of 110 mph.

We'll continue to monitor the latest tropical development. You can see other areas with development potential here.

Check to see how the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is going so far.

Our team of meteorologists dives deep into the science of weather and breaks down timely weather data and information. To view more weather and climate stories, check out our weather blogs section.