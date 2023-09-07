After finally becoming a hurricane on Monday, Margot continues to strengthen as it moves over the open waters of the central Atlantic.

What You Need To Know Margot formed on Thursday, Sept. 7



It finally became a hurricane on Monday, Sept. 11



Margot will continue to strengthen over the next day or so as it stays over the open Atlantic

Located over 1500 miles southwest of the Azores, Margot remains a Category 1 hurricane, now producing maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 mph.

Over the next day or so, it will continue to strengthen gradually as it heads north over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Yet, the storm is forecast to begin weakening thereafter as it decreases its forward speed and moves over cooler water. During this time, increasing wind shear could also contribute to Margot weakening later this week.

Margot will stay over open waters of the central Atlantic and will not have any impact on the U.S. or land in general over the next several days.

Margot formed in the Atlantic on Sept.7. While it maintained its tropical storm status about four days after, it did strengthen slowly over open water, and eventually became the fifth hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

We are also tracking Hurricane Lee and another disturbance area in the Atlantic basin.

