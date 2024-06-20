A record number of people are expected to travel over the 4th of July holiday this year.

Almost 71 million people will travel 50 or more miles, according to AAA. The record-setting projection is 5% more than 2023 and 8% more than 2019.

“With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day,” AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said in a statement. “We anticipate this July 4th week will be the busiest ever with an additional 57 million people traveling compared to 2019.”

For its 2024 projection, AAA looked at the full week that includes the 4th of July, including the Saturday before and the Sunday after.

The majority of travelers (85%) will get to their destinations by car, with Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and San Francisco experiencing especially high rental car demand for the holiday week. The worst time for drivers will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the days leading up to July 4th and the holiday itself, as well as rush hour travel times on Monday, July 8th.

“Drivers in large metro areas can expect the worst traffic delays on Wednesday, July 3rd, as they leave town, and Sunday, July 7th, as they return,” INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue said in a statement. “Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal.”

Drivers will see lower gas prices this year than in 2023 when the national average per gallon was $3.53, AAA says. The national average is currently $3.45 and is expected to decline in the run up to Independence Day. AAA expects prices will level off following the holiday and remain stable through Labor Day.

About 8% of travelers will fly. Domestic airfare this year is about 2% less expensive than in 2023. The average price for a roundtrip domestic ticket is $800, according to AAA.

About 6.5% of travelers will take another mode of transportation, including buses, cruises and trains.

The top destinations for the July 4th week are Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, Honolulu and Miami.