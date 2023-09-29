ORLANDO, Fla. — A week into Brightline’s new rail service starting in Orlando, a proposal to extend SunRail service in Orange County is underway.

It’s called “The Sunshine Corridor,” and it’s focused on connecting more visitors between the Orlando International Airport and the International Drive area of Orlando.

The proposed extension would connect SunRail and Brightline from Orlando International Airport to the attractions area.

The Sunshine Corridor would connect SunRail to the east from the airport, and to the west with stops at the Orange County Convention Center in the I-Drive area, and farther down the line near Disney Springs.

BRIGHTLINE ORLANDO: How do you get to the train station? Make a sharp left at the airport’s 7-Eleven in Terminal C. Then, take the elevator to the 5th floor and you’ll see this. I’m taking the train to Miami later. Hope these directions help you, too! @MyNews13 #mariaserranotv pic.twitter.com/mS2gcr0KVe — Maria Serrano (@mariaserranotv) September 29, 2023

Brightline would also use these new tracks in their next proposal to head toward Tampa.

FDOT officials say they’ve been working over the summer to finish ridership and cost estimates.

Ridership model results show “very strong” ridership by expanding SunRail to the airport, the convention center and beyond.

FDOT officials call it a “significant infrastructure project.”

Currently, to get from the convention center to the airport would cost more than $2 billion, but officials say there’s not enough data or design for an exact number yet.

The goal is to connect residents to their jobs, essential services and leisure, but also increase local commerce and economic development.

FDOT officials are arguing over cost-effective regional transportation and its benefits as it will reduce roadway capacity.

Volusia County Council Chairman Jeff Brower, who serves as the vice chairman for the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission, says that amount is very conservative.

He’s concerned about where the money will come from and says Orange County and Orlando want it, but Volusia County will not pay for it.

“I can’t say I would be a no vote completely; I would be a vote no if they want Volusia County to pay for it,” said Brower. “It changes us from a commuter rail to a community rail system, which is not what we all agreed upon.”

Brower says there are some negotiations that have to happen, and he’ll get an opportunity to vote on it. He’d be one of five votes.

Funding would come from the federal government, FDOT, private investments from Brightline and possibly a special taxing district.

Officials plan to hold public meetings on the proposal later this year.

There’s an online public opinion survey to get input on transportation and travel preferences for Central Florida.

The next meeting is on Oct. 26 at the administration building of the Lynx Central Station on 455 North Garland Ave., Orlando.