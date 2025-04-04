Just hours before TikTok faced a potential ban in the U.S. for the second time, President Donald Trump on Friday announced he was signing an executive order to give the owners of the popular social media app another 75 days to find a U.S. owner.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media site, Truth Social. “The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”

The president added that his team will continue to work “in Good Faith” with China on a potential deal, noting that the country is “not very happy” about the new tariffs Trump announced he was putting on imports from the country this week.

TikTok had faced a Saturday deadline.

Multiple times earlier this week, the president suggested that tariffs could be used as a negotiating tool for his administration in helping facilitate the sale of TikTok to an American company.

This is the second time Trump has signed an executive order extending such a deadline. The first came on his first day back in the White House.

Congress passed a bill — which former President Joe Biden signed — last year banning the app in the U.S. unless its Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance, divested over concerns about the Chinese government’s access to the data of American users.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.