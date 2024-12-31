Hours after the X social media account for Ford Motor Co. made three posts expressing support for Gaza on Monday, the Detroit automaker said it had been hacked.

The three X posts stood in stark contrast to Ford’s typical fodder promoting its vehicles. The brief statements said, “all eyes on Gaza,” “Israel is a terrorist state” and “Free Palestine.” They received dozens of comments, likes and reposts before they were removed.

“Our X account was briefly compromised and three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford,” the company wrote on X late Monday. “They do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company. Ford and X are investigating this breach.”