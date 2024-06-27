Time magazine announced Thursday that it has entered a content deal with OpenAI. The multi-year partnership will incorporate the magazine’s reporting into the artificial intelligence company’s products, including its chatbot ChatGPT.

What You Need To Know Time magazine announced Thursday that it has entered a content deal with OpenAI



The multi-year partnership will incorporate the magazine’s reporting into the artificial intelligence company’s products, including its chatbot ChatGPT



OpenAI will have access to Time’s current reporting as well as historic archives from the 101 years it’s operated as a weekly news magazine



Time will have access to OpenAI technology to help create new products for its readers

“Throughout our 101-year history, Time has embraced innovation to ensure that the delivery of our trusted journalism evolves alongside technology,” Time Chief Operating Officer Mark Howard said in a statement. “This partnership with OpenAI advances our mission to expand access to trusted information globally as we continue to embrace innovative new ways of bringing Time’s journalism to audiences globally.”

OpenAI will have access to Time’s current reporting as well as historic archives from the last 100-plus years it’s operated as a weekly news magazine covering everything from politics and business to entertainment and sports. In a statement on its website, the magazine said OpenAI inquiry responses will include a citation and a link to the original source of the information on Time.com.

Through the partnership, Time will have access to OpenAI technology to help create new products for its readers.

“We’re partnering with Time to make it easier for people to access news content through our AI tools, and to support reputable journalism by providing proper attribution to original sources,” OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in a statement.

The deal comes about a month after News Corp announced it had struck a content-licensing deal with OpenAI. The owner of the Wall Street Journal and New York Post said its agreement allows OpenAI to use content form News Corp’s consumer publications and their archives to answer queries and train its AI technology.

Last year, the New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft for infringing on its copyright by using millions o the company’s articles to train its ChatGPT online chatbot. The lawsuit contends that chatbots compete with the Times. Several other outlets, including The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet, have also filed lawsuits against OpenAI saying it is misusing their articles to train its technology.