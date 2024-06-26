Peacock will use artificial intelligence to present daily Olympic recaps with the voice of famed sports announcer Al Michaels, parent company NBC announced Wednesday.

As part of “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” users will be greeted by name and given highlights of the sports they said they’d like to know about — all in Michaels’ voice.

The 10-minute recaps can also be customized with viral moments of the events and back stories about the athletes. The recaps can be customized in about 7 million configurations, the network said.

Before the recaps are delivered, NBC Sports editors will review them for accuracy, including pronunciations of people’s names and events.

Michaels approved the use of his voice, which is based on the many years he worked as a sports announcer for the network. He has covered the Olympics for NBC since 2010.