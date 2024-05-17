The Supreme Court is nearing the end of its term, and decisions are expected on dozens of pivotal cases in the coming weeks. The cases span a wide range of topics, from abortion access to social media regulations.

Here are some of the biggest cases still outstanding, with decisions expected by the end of June or beginning of July:

Trump

Perhaps the most noteworthy case the high court has faced this term is over whether or not former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in the federal government's case accusing him of attempting to overturn overturn the 2020 election.

Trump faces four felony counts in the case, including conspiracy to defraud the United States government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. He has pleaded not guilty and has baselessly called the case politically motivated.

Trump’s lawyers argue he was engaging in official actions and can only be prosecuted if he was first impeached and convicted by Congress. During arguments last month, the high court appeared divided over the immunity claims.

Much of the debate focused on the difference between personal and official actions. While some conservative justices seemed to believe the president should enjoy some level of immunity, they asked several questions about where to draw the line.

Lower courts have previously rejected Trump’s immunity claims.

The result of this case will no doubt have implications for Trump’s election interference case in Washington, which has been put on hold indefinitely until the Supreme Court issues its ruling on immunity.

Abortion

A pair of abortion cases are also on the docket, the first since the high court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

The first, FDA v. The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, challenges the FDA’s decision to expand how far along in a pregnancy the abortion drug mifepristone can be prescribed. In oral arguments, justices seemed inclined to preserve access to the drug.

The other case, Moyle v. United States, questions whether a federal law requiring access to emergency care supersedes Idaho’s abortion ban. Justices seemed skeptical of overturning the state’s abortion ban during oral arguments.

Gun laws

United States v. Rahimi questions whether second amendment rights outweigh a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from owning a weapon. The high court took up the case after a New Orleans appeals court struck down a ban on firearms for people under court order to stay away from their spouses or partners.

Justices appeared to sound persuaded by arguments from the Biden administration, which argued that the ban is in line with the longstanding practice of disarming people deemed dangerous.

Another case challenges a ban on bump stocks, which are devices that allow regular semi-automatic rifles to be able to fire more rapidly. The case focuses on whether guns with a bump stock can be classified as illegal machine guns.

Other pending rulings

A handful of other cases will be decided in the coming weeks.

Cases from two states concern government efforts to regulate content on social media.

Justices will also decide whether a city in Oregon can stop homeless people from camping on public property.

Additionally, the court will decide whether to overturn a landmark case about federal agencies’ ability to issue regulations.