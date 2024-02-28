ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Men's National Team will play Brazil for the first time since 2018 in the second Allstate Continental Clásico on June 12 at Camping World Stadium, the U.S. and Brazilian soccer federations and Florida Citrus Sports announced Tuesday.

“Getting the opportunity to play against Brazil is special," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "When you talk about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world, you can’t ask for much better than Brazil. With their extremely talented player pool and rich history of success on the world stage, this will certainly be a great preparation game for Copa América. The fan support in Orlando has always been outstanding, and when you play against the five-time World Cup champions at Camping World Stadium, it should be even more electric.”

The match will mark the USA men's first at Camping World Stadium since January 1998, when it defeated Sweden 1-0 on a goal from Roy Wegerle. The U.S has a 7-2-0 record all-time in Orlando.

Brazil has not played in Orlando since 2016, when nearly 30,000 fans attended a 7-1 group play victory over Haiti during the 2016 Copa América Centenario.

The Allstate Continental Clásico is an annual event that features the USMNT hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America. The first edition featured USA and Mexico on April 19, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz., and that match drew 56,000 fans.

The USMNT is 1-18-0 against Brazil all-time, with the only victory coming during the 1998 CONCACAF Gold Cup, so the match will help prepare both teams for the 2024 Copa América. Brazil is a nine-time Copa América champion.

The U.S. will face Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia in Group C, with Inter&Co Stadium and Orlando City SC hosting a group-play matchup between Bolivia and Panama on July 1. The venue will also host a Group A match on June 29 featuring Chile and either Canada or Trinidad and Tobago.