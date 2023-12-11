ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City still has some work to do to complete its roster for next season, based upon the statuses of the players that the Major League Soccer club announced Monday.

The Lions enter the offseason with 13 players under guaranteed contracts for the upcoming campaign and exercised their options on eight players, according to the club.

Players under contract include forwards Ramiro Enrique and Facundo Torres; midfielders César Araújo, Gastón González, Favian Loyola, Shak Mohammed, Martín Ojeda and Dagur Dan Thórhallsson; defenders Alex Freeman and Thomas Williams; and goalkeepers Pedro Gallese, Javier Otero and Mason Stajduhar.

The team picked up its options on forwards Jack Lynn and Duncan McGuire; midfielder Felipe Martins; and defenders Mikey Halliday, Robin Jansson, Luca Petrasso, Abdi Salim and Kyle Smith. It declined the options of forward Wilfredo Rivera and midfielder Júnior Urso, and goalkeeper Adam Grinwis is out of contract and will not return to the team.

Orlando City is in negotiations to bring back forward Iván Angulo and midfielder Wilder Cartagena, whose loans to the club expired at the end of the season, team officials said.

“We have to thank the players that are leaving us after this season for everything they’ve done for the Club and for the culture that they’ve helped build here within this team,” Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi said i a statement. “We have a great foundation with which to continue growing from and make next year even more successful for everyone involved with the Club.”

Last week, the club and midfielder Mauricio Pereyra announced they would mutually terminate his contract so he could explore other opportunities.

Player contract statuses at a glance as of Dec. 11

Under contract

César Araújo: Through 2024, with club option in 2025

Ramiro Enrique: Through 2025, with club options in 2026 & 2027

Alex Freeman: Through 2025, with club option in 2026

Pedro Gallese: Through 2024, with club option in 2025

Gastón González: Through 2024, with club option in 2025, 2026 & 2027



Favian Loyola: Through 2025, with club options in 2026 & 2027

Shak Mohammed: Guaranteed through 2025

Martín Ojeda: Through 2025, with club options in 2026 & 2027

Javier Otero: Through 2024, with club options in 2025 & 2026

Mason Stajduhar: Through 2025, with club option in 2026

Dagur Dan Thórhallsson: Through 2024, with club options in 2025 & 2026

Facundo Torres: Through 2025, with club option in 2026

Thomas Williams: Through 2024, with club option in 2025

Options exercised

Antonio Carlos: Option exercised, but the club is in negotiations regarding a potential transfer

Mikey Halliday

Robin Jansson

Jack Lynn

Felipe Martins

Duncan McGuire

Luca Petrasso

Abdi Salim

Kyle Smith

Options declined

Wilfredo Rivera

Júnior Urso

Loans expired

Iván Angulo

Wilder Cartagena

Out of contract

Adam Grinwis