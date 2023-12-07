ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic on Thursday recalled guard Jett Howard from their G League team in Osceola County.

We have recalled Jett Howard from the @OsceolaMagic of the NBA G League. pic.twitter.com/fsRDH8TX1W — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 7, 2023

The decision came a day after starting shooting guard Jalen Suggs had to be helped off the court after injuring his right ankle in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was expected to undergo more tests Thursday. The Magic have not yet announced a status for Suggs or indicated whether he will miss any games.

Orlando's next game is at 7 p.m. Friday at Amway Center against the Detroit Pistons (2-19). The Magic (14-7) are coming off back-to back losses on the road after their nine-game winning streak.

Depth has been a strength for Orlando during its strong beginning to the season, but if Suggs misses time, he would be the third starter out. Suggs is one of the Magic's toughest defenders, often assigned to cover the opponents' best players.

Center Wendell Carter Jr. has missed all but five games after fracturing the third metacarpal in his left hand, requiring surgery. Point guard Markelle Fultz also has missed all but five games because of tendinitis in his left knee. Forward Jonathan Isaac also has missed Orlando's past two games after twisting an ankle, though his absences have been listed as a coaching decision.

Howard, the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, started four games for the Osceola Magic and averaged 19 points and five rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game. He shot 32.5% from 3-point range. Orlando had assigned Howard to the G League team to allow him to get some playing time because, at the time, they had too many guards for him to get on the court much. He has played in five of Orlando's games, averaging 0.4 points and 0.4 rebounds in just 4.6 minutes per game.

The other guards on the Magic's active roster are Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, guard/forward Caleb Houstan and rookie Anthony Black, who has been starting with Fultz out. Anthony has been leading the team's bench, averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26.1 minutes per game. He leads the NBA in total points scored off the bench with 323.

Last year's Magic started the season 5-20, primarily because of a significant number of injuries.