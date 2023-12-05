ORLANDO, Fla. — Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has been selected as NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for October/November, the NBA announced.

Mosley guided Orlando to a 13-5 record during that period, including a nine-game winning streak from Nov. 15 to Dec. 1. That was the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best in the NBA. Orlando's undefeated streak tied its franchise record and included victories against the Milwaukee Bucks, defending champion Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

The coach has worked to establish Orlando as a defense-first team, and the Magic finished November ranked among NBA leaders in several defensive categories — including turnovers forced (first), steals (tied for second), overall defensive rating (third), second-chance points allowed (third) and points allowed (fifth).

The Magic also ranked among the league’s top eight in multiple offensive categories, including bench points (first), points off turnovers (second), second-chance points (second), points in the paint (fifth) and field-goal percentage (eighth).

With most of the league off for the In-Season Tournament on Monday, Mosley was back on the practice court with the team to refocus the players on the details of their games and tighten up their defense. Orlando's winning streak ended Dec. 2 with a 129-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He said the Magic saw some slippage in their game lately.

"We touched up our offense, just being able to share and move the basketball, continue that again — just setups in the pick and roll, the cutting, the movement, playing against zone, which we've seen a ton of lately," Mosley said. "And then defensively, getting back to our staples, how we're getting into the basketball, being physical without fouling, low-man protection, protecting the rim and then obviously continuing to contest all shots and impact all shots — finishing with the rebound."

Mosley is the sixth of the 15 coaches in Magic history to receive the coach of the month award and the first since Steve Clifford in March/April 2019.

The team's hot start followed a season when it finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 34-48, a 12-game improvement. This season is Mosley's third as Orlando's coach.

Orlando (14-6) plays its next game Wednesday night against the Cavaliers in Cleveland (11-9). The next home game is at 7 p.m. Friday against the Detroit Pistons (2-18).