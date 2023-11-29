TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was selected Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Voting for the awards was conducted by a 65-member voting panel made up of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches.

The redshirt senior led the Seminoles to an 8-0 mark in ACC play, the program's 10th unbeaten conference record and first since 2014, and was the quarterback of record for each of FSU's first 11 victories in 2023.

Travis threw for 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for seven more scores before sustaining a season-ending injury to his left leg during FSU's 58-13 against North Alabama on Nov. 18.

He led the ACC in fewest interceptions thrown, the second-lowest total among quarterbacks nationally with at least 200 attempts, and ranked second in the conference in passing efficiency, yards per pass attempt and passing yards per game. He ranked third in the ACC in points responsibility per game, yards per completion, total offense per game and completion percentage.

He is the first Seminole to win ACC Player of the Year since Jameis Winston in 2013.

Travis responded to the honor on X, formerly known as Twitter.