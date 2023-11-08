KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola Magic, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, transitioned from Lakeland to Kissimmee during the offseason. On Tuesday, the team officially unveiled its new home court.

What You Need To Know



The renovated court is in Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park, which features new locker rooms and offices for front office staff. Magic CEO Alex Martins noted the new location in Osceola County gives more basketball fans access to the team.

The ribbon has been cut! Opening night for @OsceolaMagic is November 16 pic.twitter.com/RgPAN7vxXG — Danielle Stein (@Danielle_Stein9) November 7, 2023

Martins said the strength of an NBA franchise can be seen in its dedication to its G League team.

"When our affiliate is doing well, the franchise is doing well," Martins said.

The Osceola Magic, which also announced its season-opening roster on Tuesday, will begin their season at home on Nov. 16.

The roster, which features two-way players such as Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris, has seen various Orlando Magic players spend time with the team as they rehab from injuries or need to get some playing time. Set up as a minor-league system, the G League helps players and staff members develop before they may get the chance to advance to the NBA.

Martins said fans get a unique opportunity to see certain players in action with the Osceola Magic so close.

"Fifty percent of this year's NBA players on NBA rosters have spent time in the G League. That's an incredible number," Martins said. "It just shows the strength and opportunity the G League brings. And when you do have that strength in the G League team, it shows the strength of an organization, shows the strength of the game of basketball in particular. Our G League organization has beared a lot of fruit for the Orlando Magic organization, and we look forward to that continuing and growing here in Osceola County."