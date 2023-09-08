MELBOURNE, Fla. — For the first time ever, the United States has formed a professional women's amputee soccer team — and on it, a Brevard County women will be representing her country once again.

Sarah Evans grew up in a military family in Florida, then went to the Citadel for college before joining the Air Force, where she was able to represent her country.

"My dad was in the Air Force at Hurlburt Field, and when I graduated high school the Air Force gave me a scholarship and a contract to the Citadel," Evans said. "(In) 2011 I deployed to Afghanistan for what was supposed to be a year-long deployment, but I got sick."

Three months into her deployment, a complete surprise came for a young, fit and healthy woman in her 20s: she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

"Got radiation, chemotherapy and then had the leg amputated through the pelvis, because that's where the tumor was located," Evans said. "That was really the only chance of surviving it. Having to medically retire from the military in my 20s and not knowing what that meant for my family, I had just gotten married, we hadn't even talked about kids yet. There's a lot of unknowns."

Following her amputation, Evans was introduced to different types of therapy, including recreational, which opened up a whole new world of opportunity as she was eager to continue living life actively.

"It really challenged me to be creative and adaptive and rethink what my limitations truly were," Evans said. "I think my biggest drive was regaining my independence — I didn't want to have to be cared for."

Those limitations don't seem to exist for Evans, who has hiked Mount Kilimanjaro, ran a marathon in the desert, and joined the CrossFit community. She said she is always looking for what's next with others in mind as well.

"I think my biggest motivation is to grow the sport," she said. "I'm getting emotional. Just, what adaptive sport has done for my life and my recovery, and what it's given me back that independence and made me a stronger person and all the opportunities that I've had."

"Being a more confident mother to two little boys that are very active. I just want to continue to grow that."

After posting various videos in the CrossFit gym on social media displaying her athleticism and mobility on crutches, members of the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team reached out about an opportunity she couldn't turn down.

"I have never played soccer, I've never played a team sport actually," Evans said. "But I always love a good challenge, I love trying new things, especially when I'm given an opportunity to try with people that believe in me and encourage me to do it. I have major FOMO (fear of missing out) and don't wanna miss out on anything."

Evans will be a defender on the first ever U.S. Women's Amputee Soccer team when they travel to face Poland on Sept. 17. As the only athlete on the team from Florida, she has relied heavily on online training videos and help from local friends to get her in the "soccer mentality." Playing with the national team will be a chance to meet other athletes, specifically women like herself, and inspire others.

"I see the future and I want them to be empowered," Evans said. "I've been very fortunate from giving a lot of opportunities to get comfortable in my skin and comfortable in my body. I just want that for the whole disabled community, not just the US but around the world."

Over a decade has passed since her retirement from the Air Force, and some things may look a little different this time, but Evans will once again put on a uniform dawning the United States badge, and represent her country to the highest honor once again.

"Making part of history — for the first time ever, Team USA will have a women's team and I just can't say no to that," Evans said. "To put on the uniform get on the field put my hand over my heart and hear the National Anthem, it's gonna be awesome."

There are plans for the first ever Women's Amputee Soccer World Cup in 2024.