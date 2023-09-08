MANILA, Philippines — There will be no gold medal for the United States at this World Cup. And for the second consecutive time in FIBA’s biggest tournament, there might not be any medal at all for the Americans.

Instead, it’s Germany on the cusp of a world title.

Andreas Obst scored 24 points, and the Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner added 22 as Germany shredded the U.S. defense for much of the way in its first win over the Americans — 113-111 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday night.

The U.S. can finish no better than third and will have to beat a strong Canada squad on Sunday (4:40 a.m. EDT) to bring home the bronze medal.

Orlando's Paolo Banchero scored six points, including the last two for the Americans, but they came up short. Franz and Moe Wagner, who added 10 points, will have bragging rights when the Magic open camp in October.

The entire U.S. team is made up of NBA players, and it was NBA players who did most of the damage for Germany, too.

However, Obst — who is not an NBA player — not only led the Germans in scoring but he hit the shot of the night, a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 15 seconds left to put Germany up by four and just about snuff out a last-ditch U.S. rally. Germany led for 30 of the game’s 40 minutes. The U.S. led for about 4-1/2, and there was little question who was controlling play much of the way.

In addition to the Wagners, the Indiana Pacers' Daniel Theis scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors' Dennis Schroeder contributed 17 points and nine assists for Germany.

Theis has scored 21 or more points six times in his NBA career — and picked Friday for one of the games of his life.

“We knew the task at hand, and that was to go win,” U.S. guard Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers said. “And we didn’t do that.”

The U.S., down by 10 midway through the fourth, nearly pulled off a comeback, getting within one point on two separate occasions in the final minutes. But the Americans never got the lead, and it was the Germans jumping and hugging as time expired.

Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the tournament at 7-0 — will play Serbia on Sunday (8:40 a.m. EDT) for the World Cup title. Serbia beat Canada in the first semifinal, getting to its second World Cup final in the past three tournaments; it lost 129-92 to the U.S. in the 2014 championship game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards led the U.S. with 23 points for the U.S. (5-2), which got 21 from Reaves, 17 from the New Jersey Nets' Mikal Bridges and 15 from Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. Banchero, who played about 17 minutes, only took four shots and added two rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot. No U.S. center or power forward played more than about 19 minutes (Jaren Jackson Jr.) 19 minutes, 44 seconds The Americans shot 58% — but let Germany shoot 58% as well, and that was the ultimate undoing.

“If you give up 113 points in a 40-minute game, you’re not going to win many of those,” Reaves said.

Germany had been 0-6 against the Americans in World Cup or Olympic competition, usually getting blown out in those games.

Not this time. Once again, even bringing the only roster filled with all NBA players wasn’t enough for the U.S. at the World Cup. The Americans finished seventh at the 2019 World Cup in China; this finish — third or fourth — will technically be better, but nothing other than gold was going to be satisfactory for USA Basketball.

A 35-24 third quarter was basically the difference for Germany, which this time finished the job that it couldn’t pull off when meeting the Americans in Abu Dhabi for an exhibition earlier this summer. Germany led that game by 16 in the second half before an 18-0 run by the Americans down the stretch led to a 99-91 U.S. win.

It needed similar heroics this time. The U.S. almost got there. Key word: almost. This time, Germany finished it off. And when it was over, Reaves couldn’t help but see Schroder — his former teammate with the Lakers — revel in a huge moment for German basketball.

“Tip your hat to him,” Reaves said. “I know how special this moment is for him.”