ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA announced the schedule for its first in-season tournament on Tuesday, and the Orlando Magic's Group C games will begin Nov. 14.

Although the tournament begins Nov. 3, the Magic's group play games come a little later, against the Nets in Brooklyn on Nov. 14, in Chicago versus the Bulls on Nov. 17, and at home Nov. 21 against the Toronto Raptors and versus the Boston Celtics on Nov. 24.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The team with the best standing in group play games in each of the six groups and two “wild cards” (the team from each conference with the best record in group play games that finished second in its group). The knockout round teams will compete for a prize pool and the new In-Season Tournament trophy, the NBA Cup. The knockout round will be single-elimination games. In each conference, quarterfinal games will be hosted by the two teams with the best record in group play games, and the team with the best record in group play games will host the wild card team. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Tickets for Orlando’s two home In-Season Tournament games go on sale at 3 p.m. Aug. 17. Ticket information is available at orlandomagic.com or by calling 407-896-2442.

For the 2023-24 season, the In-Season Tournament prize pool will be allocated to the players on the teams that participate in the knockout rounds as follows: