CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — During the early morning hours, SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites on Wednesday.  

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket sent up Starlink 8-9 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, stated the California-based company

The launch happened at 4:55 a.m. ET, but it was originally set to take off at 3:59 a.m. ET. SpaceX did not give a reason for the delay.

Sweet 16

This was the 16th mission for the Falcon 9's first-stage booster B1073. The flights it has conducted include a number of Starlink ones and an impressive Japanese/NASA lunar mission:

After the stage separation, the first-stage rocket landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The SpaceX-owned company Starlink had 20 of its satellites launched to low-Earth orbit to join their mechanical brothers and sisters already there.

These satellites provide internet services to many parts of the world.

Dr. Jonathan McDowell, of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, documents Starlink satellites.

Before this launch, McDowell recorded the following:

  • 6,219 are in orbit
  • 5,818 are in operational orbit

 

