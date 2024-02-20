CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — On Tuesday afternoon, SpaceX is set to launch an Indonesian telecommunication satellite.
What You Need To Know
- The launch window opens at 3:11 p.m. ET, Tuesday
- The Telkomsat Merah Putih 2/HTS-113BT mission will launch from Space Launch Complex 40
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket’s two-hour launch window opens at 3:11 p.m. ET for the Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 mission (Tel Kom Sat / Mare Rah / Puty).
It will leave from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, stated the company.
The 45th Weather Squadron is giving about a 95% chance of a favorable forecast for the launch, with the only concern being the cumulus clouds rule.
If there is a delay, the next launch attempt is Wednesday, with a four-hour launch window that opens at 12:53 p.m. ET, stated SpaceX.
Going up
Not counting this launch, the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster B1067 has 16 successful missions on its resume.
- CRS-22
- Crew-3
- Turksat 5B
- Crew-4
- CRS-25
- Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G
- mPOWER-a
- Satria
- Seven Starlink missions
After the first-stage separation, the Falcon 9’s booster is expected to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship that will be out in the Atlantic Ocean.
About the mission
PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Telkomsa), a state-owned digital telecommunications company in Indonesia, will have its satellite sent to a geosynchronous transfer orbit, courtesy of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.
The company’s 4-ton HTS-113BT (also known as Merah Putih 2) satellite will provide more than 32 gbps across Indonesia, according to a press release.
The satellite was built by Thales Alenia Space, a global space manufacturer.