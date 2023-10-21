CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — Saturday night is looking very good for SpaceX’s launch of another batch of Starlink satellites.

Falcon 9 rocket is set to leave from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set to leave from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:17 p.m. ET, stated the California-based company.

If there is a need for backup launch attempts, SpaceX has that covered.

“If needed, five backup opportunities are available starting at 11:07 p.m. ET until 2:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 22,” the company stated.

The 45th Weather Squadron has given a 95% chance of good launch weather for Saturday night’s Starlink 6-24 mission, with the only concern being liftoff winds.

If something were to push back Saturday night’s launch, SpaceX will try again with a total of six backup attempts starting at 9:51 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 22, until 1:50 a.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 23.

Going up into the black

Before this launch, SpaceX’s first-stage booster B1080 has only three missions to its name:

After the first-stage separation, the Falcon 9’s booster will land on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship that will be out in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Starlink 6-24 mission will send 23 satellites to low-Earth orbit, where they will join thousands of others as they provide internet service to many parts of the globe.

Starlink is owned and operated by SpaceX.

Before the launch, astronomer Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics recorded the current information on the Starlink satellites: