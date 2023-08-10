CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX pushed back the target launch time for another batch of Starlink satellites Thursday afternoon, saying the liftoff is now expected to take place at 12:27 a.m. ET Friday.

Originally, the launch was scheduled for Thursday at 9:55 p.m. ET.

What You Need To Know SpaceX is scheduled to launch 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Friday morning



Get more space coverage here ▶





🔻Scroll down to watch the launch🔻

As of Thursday afternoon, the 45th Weather Squadron continued to predict a 60% to 90% chance of good launch conditions for the Starlink 6-9 mission.

“The thunderstorms will favor the Atlantic side of Florida as the subtropical ridge axis remains south of the Space Coast. Luckily, the launch window extends past the typical life span of the convection, creating good chances weather will clear by the end of the window,” the squadron's report stated.

The main weather concerns are anvil cloud and cumulus cloud rules, stated the squadron.

If the launch does not take place at 12:27 a.m. ET Friday, SpaceX said there will be another launch opportunity at 1:17 a.m. ET, and five backup opportunities starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The first-stage booster being used for the mission, B1069, has had eight successful launches already.

After the stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster is expected to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that will be out in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Starlink 6-9 mission will send 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, joining the thousands of others that provide internet services to many parts of the Earth.

The Starlink company is owned and operated by SpaceX.

Before the launch, astronomer Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics recorded the current information on the Starlink satellites:

4,575 are in orbit

4,544 in working order

3,818 are in operational orbit

Watch the launch