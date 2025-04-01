President Donald Trump is expected to announce a plan that could include the implementation of delayed tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as well as sweeping retaliatory tariffs on other countries throughout the world.

The administration is touting the plan as a bold step toward American economic independence, as well as a way to push back against the flow of illegal drugs into the country. However, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, sees it differently.

"It's a gut punch to upstate New York's economy, a gut punch to New York's economy that could devastate our families and small businesses in ways we haven't seen since the height of the pandemic," Schumer said.

He said regions like Western New York will be hit first and hardest by an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and Canada. The Democrat said tens of thousands of jobs are at risk across the state and claims the average New York family could take on $6,500 in additional costs annually.

"All of that is paid for by the consumer by small businesses," Schumer said. "It's coming out of your wallet if you live in upstate New York."

However, Western New York-based U.S. Customs Broker Damon Piatek said based on his analysis of executive orders and softening rhetoric from the administration, he expects products currently covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement to remain exempt to new 25% tariffs.

"If goods don't qualify for USMCA right now, they do require the additional 25% tariff but there's not a lot of goods that are coming from Canada and Mexico that don't qualify for that USMCA," Piatek said.

He said economic uncertainty is not good for businesses and there could be a spike in prices in the coming days. However, Piatek noted some of his customers have already priced in tariffs and doesn't expect the significant long-term impact some experts are forecasting.

"We'll continue to trade, even with tariffs,” he said. “Companies will find ways. They'll adjust their supply chain. They'll use different countries for product. China's not the only country we have to trade with.”

The U.S. Senate is planning to vote on legislation that could nullify the emergency order under which Trump is exercising the authority to implement tariffs, but the bill does not appear to have support in Congress.

"Tell our Republican colleagues they need to make a choice. Do they want to side with upstate New York families, businesses and farmers, or do they want to side with Trump's destructive tariffs," Schumer said.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-NY-23, in a statement, said tariffs are one of the strongest tools the country has to stop the flow of fentanyl from Canada, Mexico and China into the United States and address trade imbalances. He supports a new bilateral trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada, excluding Mexico, when a new Canadian prime minister takes office in April.

Langworthy also said tariffs as an economic tool are already yielding results, citing domestic investments by companies like Apple and Stellantis. Schumer said a more targeted tariff approach focusing on China and specific sectors like the auto and dairy industries is more appropriate.

“We share President Trump’s desire to improve our border security, including by pushing the Canadian government to improve their screening and enforcement efforts. However, tariffs will result in significant cost increases for American businesses and consumers, who have already suffered through years of high inflation. Given Buffalo Niagara’s geography, our region's supply chains and cultural institutions rely on Canadian partnerships, so our regional economy stands to lose more than most. By pursuing sensible energy, tax, and regulatory policy, the President is taking many steps to strengthen America’s economy, and changing course on Canadian tariffs can build upon that progress," Buffalo Niagara Partnership President and CEO Dottie Gallagher said in a statement.