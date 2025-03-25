BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Historically, elected officials representing the largest municipalities in Southern Ontario and Western New York have come together to resolve mutual issues.

With ongoing tariffs between the U.S. and Canada, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reached out to convene a meeting again.

"I think all of us understand that this is not beneficial for our regions. We are so close together between Southern Ontario and Western New York that we're the ones that are being affected the most first but it's going to affect the whole country if they haven't felt it yet," Poloncarz said.

The "Niagara 8," as they're calling themselves, are eight local leaders, four from either side of the border, with representation from the two major parties of both countries. It includes Poloncarz, Buffalo's mayor, the mayors of Niagara Falls, New York and Ontario and Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop who said it's important they convey concerns others may not fully understand.

"Many, many of the elected representatives don't live close to the border. They may have businesses in their province or their state that are reliant upon the cross border movement of people and goods but they don't understand the dynamic and so our challenge will be to try to impress that upon the leaders in Ottawa and Washington," Redekop said.

He said Fort Erie relies on Western New Yorkers who live, work and spend money just across the Peace Bridge.

"This could become very troublesome as we get into April, May into the summer. If our neighbors aren't coming over, that means our businesses are going to suffer," Redekop said.

Poloncarz said border crossings the other direction were down 14% in February from the previous year and its coincided with a 7% drop in sales tax revenue, at least partially attributable to fewer Canadians in Erie County.

"Canadians are not coming across the border. They're not shopping in our malls. They're not flying out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport. They're not staying in hotels so it's having an impact on our sales tax," the county executive said.

The elected officials have already co-signed a letter they are sending to federal representatives in both countries and say they will continue to advocate together. Regional Municipalitiy of Niagara Chair Jim Bradley said the strategy has been effective in the past.

"We've been effective because I think we have spoken with a singular voice in trying to suggest that there be amicable relationship continuing and appropriate negotiations taking place to resolve any differences that might be there."

The chair of the Niagara County Legislature and the lord mayor of Niagara-On-The-Lake are the two other members of the Niagara 8.