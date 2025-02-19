Over the next several years, America is slated to host several headline grabbing events: the FIFA World Cup, the Ryder Cup, the 2028 Olympics, and America’s 250th birthday celebration, to name a few.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Travel Association, a nonprofit that represents “all components of the U.S. travel industry,” released a report with suggested changes it says need to be made in order to capitalize on these upcoming opportunities.

The U.S.’s current air travel system, according to the nearly 100-page report, is not ready for the onslaught of tourists that will head to the U.S. in the coming years because of antiquated technology, aging infrastructure, and a visa program that has been nagged by constant delays in recent years.

“This is a once in a generation chance for President Trump and Congress to modernize, travel, enhance security, and unlock what we estimate to be a $100 billion opportunity in just the next four years,” said Geoff Freeman, the group’s President and CEO. “Success, obviously, will not come from small fixes or slow moving reforms. It's going to take bold action, and that bold action has to start now.”

The report includes a number of recommendations, including:

Establishing a task force chaired by a senior White House official “to bring sustained leadership and focus across the federal government to take advantage of global events coming our way over the next four years.”

Transforming aviation security by making the biggest update since TSA PreCheck.

Creating a more advanced customs and border system.

Implementing a more effective visa policy, including extending B-1/B-2 visa validity for vetted, lawful visitors by two years.

The report, which was written by both former government officials and industry members, estimates that nearly 40 million tourists will head to these major events within the next several years.

“The message today is clear: the status quo is not an option. Travel demand is surging, our infrastructure is aging, and global competitors are moving fast, in most cases much faster than the United States. If we fail to act, we risk turning travelers away, ceding economic opportunities and compromising our leadership in the world,” said Freeman during a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

All of these recommendations come in the wake of the Trump administration's efforts to cut federal spending, which has resulted in the layoffs of thousands of federal personnel. Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has begun firing several hundred of probationary Federal Aviation Administration employees over the last several days — which comes just weeks after a January fatal midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

When asked by Spectrum News whether he believed the Trump administration would buy in to the group’s recommendations when they carry a likely hefty price tag, Freeman said conversations so far lead him to believe the answer is yes.

“What we're talking about is investments to improve security, investments to improve safety, investments to improve the travel experience. That's the polar opposite of waste, fraud and abuse,” he said. “The president has been outspoken about making this the gold standard of World Cups, the best Olympics that has ever been held. To do those things, to achieve those goals, you have to make some of these investments.”

The full report is accessible here.

The full report is accessible here.