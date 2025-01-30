In 2017, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reached a deal to shut down the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City. The plant had supplied electricity to the metropolitan area for more than 50 years.
The former governor spent years trying to close the plant, calling it “a ticking time bomb."
Fast forward to January 2025, eight years later, and a different governor is looking to explore advanced nuclear energy technologies.
In her State of the State address earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a “Master Plan Process for Advanced Nuclear Energy."
Doreen Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA – the New York State Energy & Research Development Authority – discussed the issue with Capital Tonight’s Susan Arbetter.