The state’s energy summit will continue on Thursday in Syracuse with panel discussions on next generation technologies and nuclear power, among other issues.

Protests are planned around the event by those groups who were not invited to participate: communities on the front lines of the climate crisis, including environmental justice organizations.

Capital Tonight’s Susan Arbetter asked Doreen Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), to discuss the nature of the summit, as well as why she feels greater investments in nuclear may be necessary.