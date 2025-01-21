LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved plans to expand Hilton Universal City Hotel with the construction of an 18-story building connecting to the main property and providing more amenities to guests.

In a unanimous vote, council members adopted a vesting zone change, height requirements, approved conditional use permits for the sale of alcohol on-site and live entertainment, and signed off on the final environmental impact review for the project.

There was no prior discussion.

According to City Planning documents, the project will add to the existing 24-story building, located at 555 E. Universal Hollywood Drive.

Additionally, plans detail construction of a meeting room and a three- level parking garage.

In total, the 7.26-acre site will provide a total of 890 guestrooms and comprise 696,609 square feet of floor area.

One of these supporters is Paul Moreno, a member of Ironworkers Local 433, a labor union representing 5,000 workers in LA, Las Vegas and surrounding areas.

Moreno urged council members to approve the project, which he says would benefit the union as a result of a labor agreement.

"This hotel will be built by local residents, veterans, apprentices, and folks who may need a second shot in life and who are starting their careers in the building and trades," Moreno wrote in a communication to City Council.

In previous discussions, Los Angeles City officials had raised concerns about the tourism and hotel industries as they continue to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

With global events coming to the LA region such as the Super Bowl, eights games of the World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, elected officials are seeking to maximize the benefits for residents and businesses.