A group of New York service-disabled military veterans suing New York's Office of Cannabis Management's Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries program appear to be close to reaching a settlement with the state.
In a motion filed Monday, Brian T. Burns, counsel for the plaintiffs, said the parties had reached an agreement in principle.
The lawsuit claimed the legal cannabis program unlawfully prioritized those with marijuana-related convictions. A judge imposed an injunction in August, blocking any new retail licenses from being issued or any new dispensaries from opening. The Office of Cannabis Management has since opened applications to the general public.
No further details of the settlement were provided in the filing that has yet to be finalized.
Asked about the filing, the Office of Cannabis Management sent a statement to Capital Tonight saying it does not comment on pending litigation.