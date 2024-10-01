Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the stage Tuesday night to participate in the first vice presidential debate between the two of them. Overall, the men were cordial with one another, making the case for their respective candidates to the American people.
Several moments stood out during the broadcast:
- Walz slammed Trump on leadership, saying he worries more about crowd sizes at rallies.
- Vance addressed his past criticism of Trump
- Vance refused to outright say that Trump lost the 2020 election
- Both candidates acknowledged to not always being peffect when speaking
Recap the first vice presidential debate in 60 seconds.