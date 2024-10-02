Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to the birthplace of the Republican Party on Thursday for an event with former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, according to a source familiar with the event.

Harris and Cheney will be part of an endorsement event in Ripon, Wis., focused on "putting country over party."

Ripon, a town of 7,863 in central Wisconsin, is the site of a one-room schoolhouse where meetings took place that eventually helped form the Republican Party in 1854



Ripon, a town of 7,863 in central Wisconsin, is the site of a one-room schoolhouse where meetings took place that eventually helped form the Republican Party in 1854. The schoolhouse is now a National Historic Landmark.

Harris is expected to talk about the significance of the schoolhouse in forming the Republican Party, which was founded in the Northern U.S. by people opposed to expanding slavery. She will reiterate the pledge she made when accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination: that she will be a president for all Americans.

Last month, former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney endorsed Harris for president.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this,” Cheney said at the time. “And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.

Cheney was one of two Republican party members who worked on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Her father, former GOP Vice President Dick Cheney, said he will also support Harris.

Harris has received the backing of more than 200 Republicans affiliated with former President George W. Bush, the late Arizona Senator John McCain and current Utah Senator Mitt Romney. She is also backed by at least 100 GOP national security officials, including former 4-Star General Larry Ellis.

During her visit, Harris is expected to appeal to Republican and Independent voters by promising to not only uphold the Constitution but the rule of law. She will draw a contrast between her values and Trump’s disdain for the Constitution.

In 2022, Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the results of the 2020 election and return him to the presidency.

Harris is expected to say that anyone who has said the Constitution should be terminated should not be allowed to serve as Commander in Chief.