Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of his current term.

The 48-year-old served as acting House speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster and is chair of the Financial Services Committee. He has served in the House since 2005.

What You Need To Know North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry announced Tuesday he is retiring from the House of Representatives at the end of his current term



McHenry was Speaker pro tempore following Kevin McCarthy's ouster in October



McHenry, 48, he has served in the House since 2005



McHenry is the latest in a string of Congressmembers who have said they will not seek reelection

“This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and — for me — this season has come to an end,” McHenry said in a statement.

He did not say what he plans to do once his tenure ends.

McHenry's announcement comes near the end of a tumultuous year for the House, which not only ousted McCarthy in October but endured a contentious battle for his replacement and the expulsion last week of Rep. George Santos for fraud and campaign finance violations.

The ten-term lawmaker is the latest in a string of incumbent Congressional lawmakers who have said they will not seek reelection. More than three dozen members of Congress, including seven Senators and 30 House Representatives, have said they are stepping down from their posts.

While most have said they are retiring from public office, others are seeking higher positions in government, including Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who is running for President.

In seeming acknowledgment of the recent churn, McHenry said, the “handwringing and ink spilled about the future of the institution” is “exaggerated.” He believes “this institution is on the verge of the next great turn,” even as its evolution appears “lumpy and disjointed.”

McHenry called the House of Representatives the enduring “center of our American republic” that “is the venue for our nation’s disagreements bound up in our hopes for a better tomorrow.”