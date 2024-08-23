Democrats are gathering in Chicago to officially put current Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election.
From speeches to key moments, Spectrum News is breaking down each day of the Democratic National Convention into 60 seconds. On Day 4 ...
- Country music group The Chicks sang the national anthem on the final night of the DNC.
- "I reach out for the daughter I will never hold again": Kimberly Mata-Rubio recounted the 2022 Uvalde school shooting where her daughter, Lexi, was killed.
- The "Central Park Five" slammed Donald Trump for applauding their wrongful conviction. "When they see us, America will finally say goodbye to that hateful man."
- Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination "on behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks."
Watch the video above to see the highlights.