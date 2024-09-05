The New York state Office of Cannabis Management is implementing a new reporting tool to allow licensees authorized to cultivate to meet the state's climate goals.

Licensees can now use the PowerScore platform, a state-specific tool that provides detailed insights into resource consumption and aims to help businesses understand the relationship between their operating costs and yield. It is available at no cost, ensuring that all participants have the tools necessary to monitor and reduce resource consumption, potentially lower operating costs, and meet state environmental standards.

Licensees will be required to track and report their energy and water use and waste generation annually, with the first report due Aug. 31, 2025.

"Utilizing PowerScore for resource tracking is a pivotal step in aligning the legal cannabis industry with New York’s climate goals," said Felicia A.B. Reid, acting executive director of the New York state Office of Cannabis Management. "This initiative represents a major advancement in building a more sustainable and resilient cannabis industry. By streamlining processes to limit environmental impact and removing historical economic barriers, we are not only saving licensees time and money but also empowering them to focus on innovation and growth. Together, we are creating a national blueprint for a more sustainable cannabis future and a more profitable, efficient future for New York cannabis licensees.”

