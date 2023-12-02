An injunction blocking progress for New York state's recreational marijuana industry is lifted as a judge signs off on a settlement agreement between the Office of Cannabis Management and four veterans.
The state had been blocked from issuing, processing or reviewing Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, known as the CAURD program, since Aug. 7, preventing hundreds of licensees from opening a business.
The four veterans argued the state illegally prioritized those with marijuana convictions for licenses.
Per the settlement, the veterans will be given dispensary licenses and the Office of Cannabis Management will not approve other dispensaries near their planned locations.
The office has agreed to a number of conditions related to increasing awareness and opportunities for veterans in the cannabis industry.