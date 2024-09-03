Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will propose a dramatic expansion of tax deductions and other initiatives to spur small business creation, according to a source familiar with the plan, which has not yet been released publicly.

Harris will propose expanding small business tax deductions for startup expenses from $5,000 to $50,000 and launching a fund for community banks and financial institutions to cover the interest costs of their expansion during a speech in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, new businesses can wait to claim a deduction until they turn a profit. A small business that made $15,000 its first year could deduct that amount and save the remaining $35,000 deduction for the future. Businesses that take a loss could also wait to take the deduction.

To cut “unnecessary red tape,” Harris will propose a new standard deduction for entrepreneurs and small businesses to make it easier for them to file taxes. She also plans to make it easier for workers to do their jobs across state lines and for businesses to expand in additional states.

If elected, Harris-Walz would like to see 25 million new small businesses created during their term, up from 19 million created during the Biden-Harris administration.

Small businesses employ half of the country’s private-sector workers, the source said, but they are overburdened with the costs that help them get off the ground. The average startup cost for a new business is $40,000.