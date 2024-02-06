Fifty Attorneys General sent a warning letter Tuesday to the company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents AI-generated robocalls in the lead up to last month’s primary election. The bipartisan members of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force claim Life Corporation used artificial intelligence to impersonate President Biden and discourage voting.

“Using AI to spam voters’ phones with robocalls and inaccurate election information is illegal and fundamentally anti-American,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a statement.

Skrmetti and the other signatories called on Life Corp.’s owners and executives to stop the unlawful calls, warning that the company may be violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Truth in Caller ID Act and state consumer protection laws.

In the letter, the task force said it had reviewed more than 20,000 calls made from an illegally spoofed number two days before the New Hampshire primary. The task force alleges Life Corp. spoofed the robocalls to look as if they were coming from real New Hampshire political party members and provide inaccurate information about the election and cause harm to voters.

The calls are alleged to have used an AI-generated replica of President Biden’s voice to say, “Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November. Not this Tuesday.”

The message even included a favorite Biden phrase: “What a bunch of malarkey.”

The New Hampshire Attorney General sent a separate letter on Tuesday ordering Life Corp. to cease and desist while it investigates the calls.

The Federal Communications Commission sent a similar cease-and-desist letter to Lingo Telecom, which was allegedly involved in originating some of the illegal robocalls on behalf of Life Corp.