Americans increasingly want businesses to refrain from wading into politically charged debates, a new survey by Bentley University and Gallup found.

What You Need To Know Americans increasingly want businesses to refrain from wading into politically charged debates, a new survey by Bentley University and Gallup found



Thirty-eight percent of adults polled said they believe businesses should take public stances on current events; that’s down 10 percentage points from two years ago.



Nearly all age groups, races and partisan groups are less likely to want companies to speak out on current events today than they were in 2022



Some brands that have weighed in on politically charged topics have felt the backlash in recent years

Thirty-eight percent of adults polled said they believe businesses should take public stances on current events. That’s down 10 percentage points from two years ago.

Nearly all age groups, races and partisan groups are less likely to want companies to speak out on current events today than they were in 2022, when the first Bentley-Gallup Business in Society Report was published.

There’s been a sizable shift among groups that two years ago were among the most inclined to want businesses to insert themselves into the conversation on certain issues. For example, three-quarters of Democrats thought in 2022 companies should take a stance on current events. That support has fallen by 22 percentage points. Asian and Black adults are also far less likely to want businesses to announce positions, the survey found.

The only groups in which a majority of adults wants companies to take a public stance on current events are LGBTQ+ adults (55%), Black adults (54%) and Democrats (53%).

While Republicans are more likely today to want businesses to chime in on issues than they were a year ago — up from 17% to 22% — the vast majority still oppose it.

Some brands that have weighed in on politically sensitive topics have felt the backlash in recent years. In 2022, after The Walt Disney Co. issued a statement voicing opposition to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill restricting how sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in schools, the state Legislature voted to revoke Disney’s self-governing status.

Bud Light’s sales took a significant hit last year after some conservatives boycotted the beer for partnering with a transgender influencer on a social media campaign.

But sometimes companies have felt public pressure whether they speak out or not. For example, some Disney employees protested the company not condemning the Florida bill sooner.

The Bentley University-Gallup poll found that U.S. adults like the idea of companies speaking out on some issues more than other. Narrow majorities support brands taking public stances on climate change (54%), mental health (53%), and diversity, equity and inclusion (53%), while free speech (48%) and health care (48%) had near-majority support.

Those surveyed, however, were far more opposed to businesses taking public positions on gun laws (32% support), immigration policy (31%), international conflicts (24%), abortion (20%) and political candidates (17%).

Sixty-eight percent of Democrats and 61% of Republicans said they would be less likely to purchase from a company that endorses a candidate from the opposing political party.

The survey of 5,835 U.S. adults was conducted from April 29-May 6.