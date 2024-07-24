LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council has reduced its street vendor permit prices, bringing relief to longtime vendors in the city such as Moises Gonzalez, a street vendor of 17 years.

Gonzalez said being a street vendor hasn’t been easy. He said when he first started, he didn’t have to worry about permits or fees.

“You must sacrifice a lot to be able to save a lot of money, not weeks but months," he said. "I don’t have a set salary so for me. It changes every day.”

In 2017, the city of LA started a new street vending permit system, charging street vendors more than $500 for their annual permit. But last month, the City Council drastically reduced the cost to just over $25.

Gonzalez said he’s spent thousands in those permit fees in just the last few years. That’s why when he heard the LA City Council's recent decision to significantly reduce annual street vending permit prices he was ecstatic.

“It’s a great opportunity so you can get your permits,” he said.

The City Council's decision is the latest in a series of efforts to aid street vendors.

Councilmember Nithya Ramen, who represents the 4th District in LA, supported the ordinance to reduce permit fees as part of the city’s broader initiative to support and empower street vendors, many of whom contribute to the diversity on LA’s streets. She said the reduced permit fee is expected to encourage more vendors to obtain proper permits, and this will enhance the regulation and safety of street vending in the city.

The new ordinance goes into effect July 28.