BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York's cannabis industry has plenty of critics, including the state's governor.

Part of the reason has been the lack of enforcement for unlicensed shops. The Office of Cannabis Management released new enforcement statistics Monday, including numbers for the month of January.

According to the office, investigators from its office and the Department of Taxation and Finance inspected 60 shops last month suspected of selling unlicensed cannabis, including 20 reinspections. They seized 371 pounds of flower, 359 pounds of edibles and 29 pounds of concentrate with a total estimated value of roughly $3.4 million.

In total, investigators have inspected 470 locations, 120 of which were re-inspections and have seized 13,000 pounds of product worth more than $63 million. The Office of Cannabis Management said it will continue inspections every week to shut down illicit operators as a new wave of legal dispensaries begin to open.

In the governor's own words, the state has not done well enough to crack down on the illicit market. She's been very critical in recent interviews about the laws that framed the current system which she continues to point out pre-date her administration. She believes things have been too slow and difficult for licensed dispensaries, leaving the illicit market to fill the void.

She recently told The Buffalo News editorial board she sees stores selling cannabis illegally not on every street corner but "every other storefront." Speaking in Central New York Monday, she again said she's not satisfied.

"We're going to work through this," Hochul said. "We'll look back at some point and say there's a lot of growing pains. It was hard but right now I think it's harder than it should be and I'm taking this very seriously trying to find solutions."

To give another perspective, one legal dispensary owner told Spectrum News 1 he sells about two pounds of flower a day. That means the January seizures for the entire state would account for roughly half a year of product for one successful store.

Fines, to the extent they are imposed, start at $10,000 per day. The Legislature also passed a law in May allowing the Office of Cannabis Management to padlock businesses with repeat violations.

Municipalities can also get training from the state on how to use a provision which allows them, with the approval of OCM, to pursue a padlock court order themselves. The state is also trying to bring the weight of labor and tax laws down on these businesses. There are also measures in the proposed executive budget to streamline padlocking and establish local registries of licensed dispensaries.

The dispensary owner who spoke with Spectrum News 1 with is skeptical pointing out they still sell bolt cutters at home improvement stores and he said the large red sticker placed on shops where cannabis has been seized is often serving more as advertisement than a deterrent at this point.

There are currently 61 licensed dispensaries in the state. The 50th brick and mortar shop opens Tuesday in Albany.

Authorized dispensaries have a different sticker which they display near the door. OCM said if you don't see that sticker, it's not a licensed shop.