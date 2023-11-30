George Santos is no longer a U.S. congressman.

The scandal-plagued, federally indicted freshman representative from New York was expelled Friday from the House of Representatives by a 311-114 vote, including 105 Republicans, to become only the sixth House member to be removed in U.S. history.

The vote required two-thirds of the House to support it for it to succeed.

Santos seemed resigned to his fate Friday morning, saying he believed enough Republicans would vote with Democrats to oust him.

“This is unprecedented. This is historic in its nature,” Santos lamented to reporters before the vote. “I will be joining the ranks of expelled … three Confederate members of Congress who turned coat and were expelled for treason,” Santos lamented to reporters on Friday morning. “So it's pretty frustrating because I'm sitting here as somebody who is fighting an enormous amount of allegations, but I'm still fighting. I'm still standing, but they are all counting me out for dead.”

Santos pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges — including for wire fraud, identity theft, lying to federal election officials, money laundering and stealing thousands of dollars from his campaign donors — in October, but initial efforts to expel him fell short. Many Republicans and Democrats wanted to wait for the House Ethics Committee report.

Earlier this month, it was published. Led by Mississippi Republican Rep. Michael Guest, the committee found that there was “substantial evidence” that Santos “knowingly” violated federal laws and wrote they “amassed overwhelming evidence of his misconduct.” The committee’s report included allegations he used his donors’ money, obtained both legally and illegally, to pay for vacations, Botox and a subscription to OnlyFans, which hosts adult content, among other perks.

“Representative George Santos cannot be trusted,” the committee wrote in their report. “At nearly every opportunity, he placed his desire for private gain above his duty to uphold the Constitution, federal law, and ethical principles.”

On Thursday, Guest said Santos “has built his persona, his personal and political life on a foundation of lies.”

Santos has denied all wrongdoing. In October, his campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, a longtime fixture in Long Island GOP politics, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government and said in court Santos worked with her to create false campaign finance reports and lie about the existence of a $500,000 loan.

In the year since he’s been elected, Santos has garnered more scrutiny and national attention than most first-term backbenchers ever do. He was outed for his dozens of lies about his personal and professional history, indicted in May on federal charges, indicted again on superseding charges in October and was expelled on the first day of December.

In addition to his legal woes, Santos has been accused by journalists, acquaintances, business partners, fellow Republicans and former friends of lying for years about his career on Wall Street, academic credentials, athletic achievements, Hollywood roles, racial heritage, being the descendant of Holocaust survivors, losing his mother to the 9/11 terrorist attack and losing employees in the 2016 Orlando mass shooting at a gay nightclub that left 49 people dead.

Until the last few weeks, Republican leadership — first former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and then current Speaker Mike Johnson — protected him as they attempted to preserve a slim majority that has shrunk to eight seats with Santos’ departure. Johnson and others encourage Santos to resign instead of forcing a vote, but he did not relent.

A special election in the Long Island and Queens district will be scheduled early next year, with a slew of Democrats and Republicans vying to win the district that voted for President Joe Biden by 10 percentage points in 2020. Santos has said he won’t run for reelection, is considering moving out of New York and joked with reporters on Thursday he would consider a career in reality television down the road.

“I have just made peace with God in the most best way possible and say, ‘whatever comes my way, I will accept it and I will move on with my life,’” Santos told reporters on Thursday. “I will have fun on my way out. Don't worry about it. And I have plenty of receipts.”

But many of Santos’ fellow first-term Republicans in New York — many of whom face reelection battles next year in Biden districts themselves — did not share the hesitancy of Johnson and GOP leadership. Ultimately, it was the case made by members of his own conference that ended Santos time in Washington for now.

“Santos tried to exploit every aspect of his candidacy for personal financial gain,” fellow Long Island Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito said during the House debate on Thursday. “George Santos is a liar.”

Defiant to the end, Santos on Thursday attacked his fellow lawmakers at a press conference, to reporters in his office and on the House floor. He brought up domestic abuse allegations leveled at Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, on the House floor and used a slur describing mentally handicapped people in his characterization of how Congress functions when speaking with reporters

Prior to Friday, five of the over 11,000 members of Congress have been expelled in U.S. history. Three were expelled during the Civil War for serving in the Confederate army. Another was suspended in the 1980 after a bribery conviction and the fifth, then-Rep. James Traficiant, D-Ohio, was removed in 2002 after being convicted on federal charges of bribery, racketeering and fraud.

Santos has argued that expelling him without a conviction would set a dangerous new precedent.

But Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said in a news conference before Friday's vote that the expulsion vote was warranted because of the "egregious nature of the allegations and the conduct."

"And because George Santos, his lies were designed to defraud and deceive the voters in order for him to be elected," he said.

Jody Kass, co-founder of the constituent group Concerned Citizens of NY-03, said at the same news conference that “George Santos’ lies are unprecedented.”

“Folks are worried about, is there going to be a danger if we get him ousted, expelled without a criminal conviction?” she said. “I would say it's far more dangerous to send the message to the American people that you can lie your way into Congress, you can perpetrate the largest election fraud on the American electorate ever, and then you should just go right ahead and serve in the highest bodies that are making the most consequential decisions about the American people.”

Santos faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. On Thursday, he said he was fearful of incarceration -- “wouldn’t you be? I mean, of course, right?” -- but wouldn’t say if he planned to ask Trump for a pardon if the former president is reelected when asked by a reporter. Santos has long been a fervent Trump supporter and attended the then-president’s speech on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Why is that little brain of yours going there?” Santos responded. “I'm not into dwelling into the future, but if that’s what you want to draw up in conclusions, you’re welcome to.”

Spectrum News' Kevin Frey contributed to this report.